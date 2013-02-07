Slash Releases Live Music Video for "Anastasia"

Slash has released a new live music video for "Anastasia," a track off his 2012 album, Apocalyptic Love. You can check it out below.

NOTE: If you're in a hurry and need a guitar-solo fix, just jump right to the 3:08 mark in the video, where Slash gets down to business.

"Anastasia" is the fourth single from Apocalyptic Love, an album that earned a spot on Guitar World's list of the top 50 albums of 2012. You can check out the complete list right here.

Slash is on the road at the moment, playing several dates in Europe through March 4. He and his band will perform at Ozzfest in Tokyo on May 11.