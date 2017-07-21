Snarky Puppy Guitarist Mark Lettieri Plays Supro Statesman Amplifier in New Video

Supro recently debuted their new Statesman line at the Summer NAMM Show, consisting of the 1699RH head, 1699R combo and 1799 2x12 extension cabinet.

In this video, Snarky Puppy guitarist Mark Lettieri performs his own tune "Spark and Echo” using the Statesman head and cabinet, demonstrating the amplifier’s dynamic, buttery tones.

The 1699R Statesman head is a two-channel, 50 watt amplifier that unites vintage Supro tone with modern channel-switching functionality, tube-driven reverb and a multi-purpose, all-tube effects loop.

Rated for up to 150 watts, The 1799 Statesman 2x12 extension cabinet is the claimed as the loudest and most powerful speaker cab in the Supro line, and is equipped with two Supro BD12 speakers.

Check out the video for below, and for more, visit suprousa.com or marklettieri.com.