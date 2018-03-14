Spinal Tap Bassist Derek Smalls Shares New "It Don't Get Old" Music Video

Back in January, Derek Smalls—the longtime bassist and self-proclaimed "lukewarm water" of British hard-rockers Spinal Tap—made waves when he announced his first solo album, Small Changes (Meditations Upon Ageing).

For this debut, Smalls enlisted a small army of star guitarists, including (to name a few) Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Dweezil Zappa, Steve Lukather, Jeff "Skunk" Baxter and Richard Thompson.

Today, Smalls unveiled the second single from the new album, "It Don't Get Old." You can watch the music video for the song—which features Waddy Watchel on guitar—above.

In a press release, Smalls described the album—which is set for an April 13 release via Twanky/BMG—as "halfway between ‘rage against the dying of the light’ and trying to find the light.”

You can preorder Small Changes (Meditations Upon Ageing) here, via Pledge Music.