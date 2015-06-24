Steve Lukather Demos Signature Ernie Ball Music Man Luke III Guitar — Video

In this new video, guitarist Steve Lukather walks you through his signature Luke III—also known as the LIII—model guitar from Ernie Ball Music Man.
For more about this guitar, check out the specs below
SPECIFICATIONS:
Model: Luke III
Size: 12-3/16" wide, 1-3/4" thick, 36-7/16" long (31.0 cm wide, 4.5 cm thick, 92.6 cm long)
Weight: 7 lbs, 8 oz (3.40 kg) - varies slightly
Body Wood: Alder
Body Finish: High gloss polyester
Body Colors: Black, Bodhi Blue
Bridge: Standard - Music Man® floating vintage tremolo of chrome plated, hardened steel with bent steel saddles
Scale Length: 25-1/2" (64.8 cm)
Neck Radius: 12" (30.5 cm)
Headstock Size: Only 5-7/8" (14.9 cm) long
Frets: 22 - Low profile, wide
Neck Width: 1-5/8" (41.3 mm) at nut, 2-3/16" (55.6 mm) at last fret
Neck Wood: Select roasted maple neck
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Neck Finish: Gunstock oil and hand-rubbed special wax blend
Neck Colors: Standard – Natural with finished headstock
Tuning Machines: Schaller M6-IND locking
Truss Rod: Adjustable - no component or string removal
Neck Attachment: 5 bolts - perfect alignment with no shifting; Sculpted neck joint allows smooth access to higher frets
Electronic Shielding: Graphite acrylic resin coated body cavity and aluminum lined control cover
Controls: Custom Music Man® active preamp; push/push volume for gain boost, 500kohm passive tone - .022µF tone capacitor
Switching: 5-way lever pickup selector
Pickups: Standard - HH with 2 DiMarzio Transition humbucking; Optional - HSS with 1 DiMarzio Transition humbucking; 2 DiMarzio custom single coil
Left Handed: No
Strings: 9p-11p-16p-24w-32w-42w (RPS 9 Slinkys #2239)