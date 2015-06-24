Steve Lukather Demos Signature Ernie Ball Music Man Luke III Guitar — Video

In this new video, guitarist Steve Lukather walks you through his signature Luke III—also known as the LIII—model guitar from Ernie Ball Music Man.

For more about this guitar, check out the specs below.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Model: Luke III

Size: 12-3/16" wide, 1-3/4" thick, 36-7/16" long (31.0 cm wide, 4.5 cm thick, 92.6 cm long)

Weight: 7 lbs, 8 oz (3.40 kg) - varies slightly

Body Wood: Alder

Body Finish: High gloss polyester

Body Colors: Black, Bodhi Blue

Bridge: Standard - Music Man® floating vintage tremolo of chrome plated, hardened steel with bent steel saddles

Scale Length: 25-1/2" (64.8 cm)

Neck Radius: 12" (30.5 cm)

Headstock Size: Only 5-7/8" (14.9 cm) long

Frets: 22 - Low profile, wide

Neck Width: 1-5/8" (41.3 mm) at nut, 2-3/16" (55.6 mm) at last fret

Neck Wood: Select roasted maple neck

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Neck Finish: Gunstock oil and hand-rubbed special wax blend

Neck Colors: Standard – Natural with finished headstock

Tuning Machines: Schaller M6-IND locking

Truss Rod: Adjustable - no component or string removal

Neck Attachment: 5 bolts - perfect alignment with no shifting; Sculpted neck joint allows smooth access to higher frets

Electronic Shielding: Graphite acrylic resin coated body cavity and aluminum lined control cover

Controls: Custom Music Man® active preamp; push/push volume for gain boost, 500kohm passive tone - .022µF tone capacitor

Switching: 5-way lever pickup selector

Pickups: Standard - HH with 2 DiMarzio Transition humbucking; Optional - HSS with 1 DiMarzio Transition humbucking; 2 DiMarzio custom single coil

Left Handed: No

Strings: 9p-11p-16p-24w-32w-42w (RPS 9 Slinkys #2239)