Steve Morse and John Petrucci Discuss the Important of Guitar Practice

One of the great things about the NAMM show is seeing famous musicians reconnect with one another.

Reverb.com helped facilitate a reunion when they got Deep Purple’s Steve Morse and Dream Theater’s John Petrucci together to talk about the importance of guitar practice.

As the interview begins, Petrucci recalls that when he was 18, he went to a guitar clinic that Morse presented and afterward got a signed 8x10 photo from the guitarist. “And you wrote ‘Practice’ on it,” Petrucci tells him. “And I followed the advice.

“I have an instructional tape of yours, and I still practice those exercises.”

The two also share stories about the dangers of walking around backstage and discuss how learning guitar has changed thanks to YouTube.

Morse and Petrucci were also spotted at the Ernie Ball booth with Paul Gilbert and Steve Lukather. You can check out that fun-filled interview right here.