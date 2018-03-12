Steve Morse's Prized Custom Buscarino Electric Acoustic Guitar Stolen in Washington, D.C.

Morse has owned the guitar, pictured above, for more than 30 years. (Image credit: Courtesy of Steve Morse)

Deep Purple and Dixie Dregs guitarist Steve Morse has appealed to the public for assistance in locating his prized custom Buscarino electric acoustic guitar, after it was stolen in Washington, D.C., last week.

The guitar—which Morse has owned for more than 30 years—went missing during the load-in for a Dixie Dregs show last Wednesday at Washington, D.C.'s Lincoln Theatre.

"Steve’s electric acoustic guitar was stolen during load in in D.C.," read a message on Morse's Twitter account. "Police are going over footage now, but we do have a no-questions-asked reward if returned.. please help locate this guitar!"

Steve Vai also took to Facebook to ask fans to help locate the guitar, writing "One of the hardest things a guitarist may have to face is when one of their vital guitars gets stolen. Unfortunately, that's the case with our great Steve Morse. His handmade custom Buscarino guitar was lifted during a load in at the Lincoln Theater on March 7, 2018. He has used this guitar for the last 30 years. If anyone has any leads on where this guitar could be, or if you see it, or if it comes up on your radar for some reason, please write to us."