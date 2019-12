Here's a Friday flashback for you!

It's Steve Vai and Mike Keneally performing pretty much the entire guitar-duel scene from Crossroads in Korea in 1997 during Vai's Fire Garden World Tour.

By the way, you really should check out an incredible lesson based on a lick from this scene—Troy Grady Breaks Down Steve Vai's "Intimidation Lick" from 'Crossroads' — Video. You'll be glad you did!