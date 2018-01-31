Stone Temple Pilots Announce New, Self-Titled Album

Back in November, Stone Temple Pilots announced their return, welcoming new frontman Jeff Gutt into the fold, and premiering a new single, "Meadow."

In that announcement, the band mentioned that they would release a new album this spring. Now, the band have finally detailed that new album, announcing that their newest effort—simply titled Stone Temple Pilots—will be arriving March 16. The band also premiered a new single, "Roll Me Under," which you can listen to via Rolling Stone.

"We are thrilled about what lies ahead," guitarist Dean DeLeo said in a press release. "The best way for us to honor our past is to keep making new music."

With the announcement of the new album also came the addition of a number of new American tour dates, which will take place from early May through mid-June.

You can check out the band's full upcoming itinerary below, and preorder the band's new album here.

For more info, stop by stonetemplepilots.com.

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS 2018 TOURMarch 2 Santa Clarita, CA @ The Canyon

March 3 Indio, CA @ Rhythm, Wine & Brews Experience*

March 4 San Diego, CA @ Observatory

March 8 Pasadena, CA @ The Rose

March 9 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

March 10 Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

March 12 San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

March 13 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

March 15 Portland, OR @ Roseland

March 16 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

March 17 Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom

April 28 Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville*

April 29 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Fort Rock Festival*

May 1 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

May 2 Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine *

May 4 Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion*

May 5 Virginia Beach, VA @ FM99 Lunatic Luau 18*

May 6 Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale Theatre

May 8 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theatre

May 9 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

May 11 Nashville, TN @ Topgolf Live

May 13 Somerset, WI @ Norther Invasion*

May 15 Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 16 Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club Five at the U.S. Cellular Center

May 17 Peoria, IL @ WIXO "Spring Fling 2018!"*

May 19 Camden, NJ @ 93.3 WMMR Presents MMRBQ 2018*

May 20 Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range*

May 22 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *

May 23 Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre *

May 25 Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma Restival*

May 27 Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom

May 29 Clive, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center

May 31 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

June 1 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre *

July 14 Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA 2018*