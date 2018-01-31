Stone Temple Pilots Announce New, Self-Titled Album

Back in November, Stone Temple Pilots announced their return, welcoming new frontman Jeff Gutt into the fold, and premiering a new single, "Meadow."
In that announcement, the band mentioned that they would release a new album this spring. Now, the band have finally detailed that new album, announcing that their newest effort—simply titled Stone Temple Pilots—will be arriving March 16. The band also premiered a new single, "Roll Me Under," which you can listen to via Rolling Stone.
"We are thrilled about what lies ahead," guitarist Dean DeLeo said in a press release. "The best way for us to honor our past is to keep making new music."
With the announcement of the new album also came the addition of a number of new American tour dates, which will take place from early May through mid-June.
You can check out the band's full upcoming itinerary below, and preorder the band's new album here.
For more info, stop by stonetemplepilots.com.
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS 2018 TOURMarch 2 Santa Clarita, CA @ The Canyon
March 3 Indio, CA @ Rhythm, Wine & Brews Experience*
March 4 San Diego, CA @ Observatory
March 8 Pasadena, CA @ The Rose
March 9 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
March 10 Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
March 12 San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
March 13 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
March 15 Portland, OR @ Roseland
March 16 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
March 17 Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom
April 28 Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville*
April 29 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Fort Rock Festival*
May 1 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
May 2 Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine *
May 4 Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion*
May 5 Virginia Beach, VA @ FM99 Lunatic Luau 18*
May 6 Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale Theatre
May 8 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theatre
May 9 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
May 11 Nashville, TN @ Topgolf Live
May 13 Somerset, WI @ Norther Invasion*
May 15 Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
May 16 Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club Five at the U.S. Cellular Center
May 17 Peoria, IL @ WIXO "Spring Fling 2018!"*
May 19 Camden, NJ @ 93.3 WMMR Presents MMRBQ 2018*
May 20 Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range*
May 22 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *
May 23 Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre *
May 25 Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma Restival*
May 27 Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom
May 29 Clive, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center
May 31 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
June 1 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre *
July 14 Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA 2018*