Stream Friday’s Graham Nash Live Interview Event Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with legendary musician and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Graham Nash. The interview will take place at 6:00 p.m. EST this Friday, June 15, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll talk about Over The Years…, his new 30-song retrospective set for release on June 29, plus stories from the road and much more. Featuring a long-form interview and an opportunity for audience questions.

Graham Nash will be interviewed by author and journalist Brad Tolinski. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World.

To find out more, visit grahamnash.com or backstoryevents.com.

