Stream Saturday's Blackberry Smoke Live Interview Event Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with the chart-topping band, Blackberry Smoke. The interview will take place at 1:00 p.m. EST this Saturday, September 8, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll talk about their newest release, Find A Light, stories from the road and much more. Featuring a long-form interview, opportunity for audience questions and a short, acoustic performance.

Blackberry Smoke will be interviewed by New York Times best-selling author and journalist Alan Paul. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit blackberrysmoke.com. or backstoryevents.com.

The video will appear below once we go live.