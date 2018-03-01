Stream Wednesday’s Jimi Hendrix Experience Live Interview Event Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with legendary producer Eddie Kramer and John McDermott, Experience Hendrix producer and catalog manager. The interview will take place at 7:00 p.m. EST on March 7, live from the Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll take a deep dive into the new Jimi Hendrix release Both Sides of the Sky (due out March 9) and discuss the thirteen studio recordings, including ten that have never before been released. The event will feature a long-form interview and the opportunity for audience questions.

Eddie Kramer and John McDermott will be interviewed by author and journalist Brad Tolinski. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit bothsides.jimihendrix.com or backstoryevents.com.

