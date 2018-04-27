Stream Wednesday’s Live Interview Event with Mrs. Smith Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Mrs Smith. The interview will take place at 7:00 p.m. EST on May 2, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

In this hilarious interview/encounter, journalist Brad Tolinski will sit down with Mrs. Smith to delve into the backstory behind the traumatic life events that have made her the guitar virtuoso she is today. From her Little House on the Prairie-style childhood to her kidnapping at the hands of a Norwegian Death Metal band, Mrs. Smith will leave no stone unturned and no note unplayed.

The evening will include high-octane musical performances with her band, The Rage, and gobs of breathtaking guitar chops in what is sure to be one of the most bizarre and unforgettable performances you’ll see all year. Includes long-form interview and an opportunity for audience questions.

The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit worldofsmith.com or backstoryevents.com.

The video will appear below once we go live.