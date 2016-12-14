Streaming Live: Watch the 2016 Revolver Music Awards

The 2016 Epiphone Revolver Music Awards is live NOW! Check out the stream below.

Happening live at Webster Hall in New York City, SiriusXM’s Jose Mangin and Megadeth's Dave Mustaine are hosting the event.

Co-headlined by Megadeth and Anthrax, additional performers include Zakk Wylde, Lacuna Coil, Stitched Up Heart and a Fallen Heroes All-Star Jam that features Ace Frehley, Slipknot, Bumblefoot, Pop Evil, Butcher Babies and many more.

Find out who wins the awards you voted on and watch out for appearances from Orange Is the New Black's Jessica Pimentel, Slipknot's Jim Root, celebrity chef Chris Santos, comedians Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine, Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach, the Dillinger Escape Plan, Periphery, Doyle, Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz, Atreyu, Emmure, Life of Agony, Annihilator—and that's not all. As always, expect many more surprises.

Watch below or via twitch.tv: http://twitch.tv/backstoryevents

Watch live video from BackStoryEvents on www.twitch.tv