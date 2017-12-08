Watch the Three Surviving Members of Nirvana Perform "Big Me" in Oregon

Tuesday night—during their performance at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon—Foo Fighters welcomed a very special guest onstage; former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic.

Together with former Nirvana (and current Foo Fighters) members Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, the appearance constituted a mini-reunion of Nirvana's three surviving original members.

After an introduction from Grohl, the group launched into "Big Me," a single from Foo Fighters' self-titled, 1995 debut album. You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance above and below.

"I just feel like there’s a bit more of a relaxed confidence that comes with age," Grohl told Guitar World in September about the Foo Fighters' evolution over the decades. "I mean, I never thought that I’d be doing this past 30 years old. And that was a long fucking time ago! But when I walk backstage now and see the fresh faces of all the new bands, and I’m the guy with fucking grey hair in my beard, I feel kinda proud. Proud that we’re still here."