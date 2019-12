Thanks to this just-posted video, you can take a tour of ESP's new ESP USA factory, which is in North Hollywood, California.

You also can see how the company's new ESP USA models are built by hand by experienced luthiers.

The music in the video is by KXM, featuring George Lynch.

For more about ESP USA, visit espguitars.com. For more about the new factory and the models being produced there, head in this general direction.