NAMM 2014: ESP Guitars Opens First U.S. Factory; Photos of Nine New Models

The ESP Guitar Company has announced the opening of its first-ever USA-based factory. The new ESP USA factory is in North Hollywood, California, a short distance from the company’s USA headquarters.

“This is a significant milestone for ESP,” says Matt Masciandaro, ESP President. “For years there has been a demand for a domestic factory, allowing us to create guitars that are 100 percent made in the U.S. We’re very excited about the new opportunities for ESP dealers and new choices for our customers.”

Opening in early 2014, the factory will be producing a new line of ESP USA guitars. This new brand will be added to ESP’s existing worldwide brands, including ESP, LTD, and the new E-II series, coming in 2014. The world-renowned ESP custom shop will remain in its current location in Tokyo.

The USA facility will be crafting a series of production models on a limited basis during its first year of operation, ramping up as demand for the new line increases. ESP USA instruments will initially be available through a select group of ESP dealers.

Since its founding in 1975, ESP Guitars has done all of its manufacturing outside the U.S.. Their premier-quality ESP brand is made in the ESP-owned and operated Japan facility, with the more affordable LTD line being made in various locations throughout Asia.

Masciandaro continues, “The first ESP USA models will offer designs based on classic ESP shapes, along with some exciting new details to make them unique and fresh.”

The official launch of the ESP USA brand will be at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show. ESP Guitars will be debuting information on the new models via espguitars.com.