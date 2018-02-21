The Jamie McLean Band Premieres New Album, 'One and Only'

Between his time as a guitarist for New Orleans' legendary Aaron Neville and Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and his time with his solo band—who have shared the stage with Gregg Allman, Dr. John, Taj Mahal, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trombone Shorty, Los Lobos and Govt. Mule, to name a few—Jamie McLean has soaked up quite a bit of America's musical DNA. This experience is obvious in his new album with the Jamie McLean Band, One and Only, which is streaming now on GuitarWorld.com.

The soulful, self-assured LP was produced by Wilco's Ken Coomer at the Sound Emporium in Nashville and features contributions from Sam Bush and Jeff Coffin of the Dave Matthews Band. You can preorder it here.

McLean provides a fascinating cross-section of sounds on One and Only. His songs merge the yearning and romanticism of Tom Petty, the air-tight instrumental proficiency of Nashville and the rugged independent streak of alt-country. You can hear the whole wonderful cocktail below.

McLean and his band—which also features Brian Griffin on drums and Ben Mars on bass—are currently on the road to support One and Only. You can check out their upcoming tour dates below.

For more on Jamie McLean and his music, be sure to stop by his website and follow along on Facebook.

The Jamie McLean Band: Upcoming Tour Dates

21 Feb: Blue Note Grill—Durham, NC

22 Feb: Hill Country DC—Washington, DC

23 Feb: Blue 5—Roanoke, VA

24 Feb: Cary Street Cafe—Richmond, VA

28 Feb: Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2—New York, NY

01 Mar: Port City Music Hall—Portland, ME

03 Mar: Atwood's Tavern—Cambridge, MA

04 Mar: Sellersville Theater—Sellersville, PA

14 Mar: Pearl Street Warehouse—Washington, DC

15 Mar: Doc Taylor's—Virginia Beach, VA

16 Mar: Avalon Theatre—Easton, MD

17 Mar: World Cafe Live—Philadelphia, PA