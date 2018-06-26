The Kinks Are Reuniting, Says Ray Davies

In an interview with Channel 4 News, Ray Davies announced that The Kinks are reuniting.

In the interview—which began with Davies receiving an on-air phone call from longtime Kinks drummer Mick Avory—Davies said that the band are “making a new album, inspired by the Rolling Stones.”

“We’re talking about it because I got all these songs that I wrote for them,” he said. “I think it’s kind of an appropriate time to do it.” When the interviewer asked to officially confirm that The Kinks are reuniting, Davies responded by saying “Officially we are, yes... In the pub later on.” You can watch the whole interview in question below.

The Kinks originally broke up in 1996, though Dave Davies did join his brother for a performance of "You Really Got Me" at the Islington Assembly Hall in London in December 2015.