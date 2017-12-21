The WiMN Announces Sarah Longfield as the She Rocks Awards Opening Act

The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN) announces guitarist and singer/songwriter Sarah Longfield as the opening act for the 6th annual She Rocks Awards on Friday, January 26, 2018, at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA.

Sponsored by industry leader Fishman, Longfield and her drummer, Anthony Lusk-Simone, will kick off the evening’s festivities.

Longfield, who was named one of 15 of the world’s greatest 7- and 8-string guitarists by Guitar World, recently relocated to the Boston area, and is fresh off a string of summer tours in the U.S. and Europe in support of her current album, Collapse//Expand. She began exploring guitar at the age of 12, after spending years playing piano and violin, and went on to enjoy any instrument she could get her hands on.

As a multi-instrumentalist who strives to defy genre restrictions, she aims to constantly push boundaries in her playing, writing and technique. She also composes, records, mixes and masters her own music as well as creating YouTube videos. Learn more about Sarah Longfield on her Facebook page and her YouTube channel.

The WiMN Founder, Laura B. Whitmore, comments, “We’re thrilled to present this year’s opening act opportunity to Sarah Longfield. Her genre-defying music, love for her craft, and kick-ass spirit are the perfect blend for the person we sought to fill the coveted opening slot.”

Gearing up for its sixth consecutive year, the She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show. Previous award recipients include female industry leaders such as Colbie Caillat, Ronnie Spector, Sheila E, The Bangles, Shirley Manson, Esperanza Spalding, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Batten, Karmin, Orianthi, Dinah Gretsch, Craigie Zildjian, and more.

Tickets are on sale now. This event is open to the public and a NAMM show badge is not required to attend. And yes, men are welcome, too!

Watch Longfield play with her band The Fine Constant below, and learn more at sherocksawards.com.