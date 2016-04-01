(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Traditionally, the rock guitar hero is a lone gunslinger who swaggers onstage, commandeers the spotlight and out-solos the competition with a blazing display of look-at-me-look-at-me-look-at-me fretacularity.

Psssst... don't tell Mr. Shred, but he's usually playing in the Masturbatoryian mode.

Perhaps that's why some of rock's most enduring acts feature two guitarists—because, like sex, playing with yourself is only half the fun!

Check out our guide to the top 10 guitar tandems of all time.