Toto Announce Massive, 17-LP Limited Edition Box Set, 'All In'

Toto have announced their definitive box set, a gargantuan 17 LP collection titled All In.

The limited edition set will not be available in any retail stores, and will only be available to purchase until April 10. The collection features the band's entire studio output up until 1999's Mindfields (Double LP set), in addition to Toto XX, the previously unreleased Live in Tokyo EP and a previously unreleased album called Old is New.

Live in Tokyo was recorded during the band's 1980 tour, while Old is New collects seven previously unreleased tracks, plus three until-recently unreleased songs featured on the band's new greatest hits collection, 40 Trips Around the Sun. All of the music in the box set was personally remastered by the band along with Elliot Scheiner.

The box set also includes an 80-page hardcover book which includes new essays, and previously unseen photos, a Blu-Ray featuring Toto IV in 5.1 surround sound and the band's Live in Paris 1990 concert film, and a numbered 8"x 8" certificate of authenticity personally signed by the band.

A CD version of All In with just the albums will be made available later this year.

You can preorder All In right here. All orders will ship this fall.