Trivium Premiere New Song, "Betrayer"

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Florida metal band Trivium are currently preparing to release their newest album, The Sin and the Sentence, this Friday—October 20—via Roadrunner Records. Today, the band—who've already premiered the album's fiery title track—gave listeners another taste of the upcoming album, unveiling the audio for "Betrayer."

The band is also set to hit the road with fellow metallers Arch Enemy later this month. The bands will make their way across North America throughout late October and November, before concluding their tour on December 6 in Houston, Texas.

You can check out "Betrayer," and the band's upcoming dates with Arch Enemy below.

Trivium/Arch Enemy Fall Tour