Trivium Premiere New Song, "Betrayer"

Florida metal band Trivium are currently preparing to release their newest album, The Sin and the Sentence, this Friday—October 20—via Roadrunner Records. Today, the band—who've already premiered the album's fiery title track—gave listeners another taste of the upcoming album, unveiling the audio for "Betrayer."
The band is also set to hit the road with fellow metallers Arch Enemy later this month. The bands will make their way across North America throughout late October and November, before concluding their tour on December 6 in Houston, Texas.
You can check out "Betrayer," and the band's upcoming dates with Arch Enemy below.
For more on Trivium, follow along on Facebook.
Trivium/Arch Enemy Fall Tour
- Oct. 27 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
- Oct. 28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
- Oct. 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
- Oct. 31 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
- Nov. 01 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero Theater
- Nov. 03 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater
- Nov. 04 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
- Nov. 05 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
- Nov. 07 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
- Nov. 08 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
- Nov. 10 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem At Hard Rock
- Nov. 11 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
- Nov. 12 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
- Nov. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
- Nov. 15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
- Nov. 17 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
- Nov. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
- Nov. 20 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
- Nov. 21 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
- Nov. 23 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater
- Nov. 24 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
- Nov. 25 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
- Nov. 27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
- Nov. 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
- Nov. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
- Dec. 01 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater
- Dec. 02 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
- Dec. 04 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
- Dec. 05 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
- Dec. 06 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live