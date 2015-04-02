Van Halen Perform "Jump" on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' — Video

A mere three days after shutting down Hollywood Boulevard for a special Jimmy Kimmel Live performance, Van Halen performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier today.

The band opened with “Jump” and went right into “Dance the Night Away,” which is available exclusively on Ellen‘s website. You can watch "Jump" below.

“This is the most auspicious way of starting the tour,” David Lee Roth said after DeGeneres walked onstage for an interview.

“We’ve never played American television before, and it was our idea that you couldn’t possibly pick a better audience than this here. This is our Ed Sullivan Show! This is James Brown on The Ed Sullivan Show. This is the Beatles. This is a really big showcase for us.”

The band's new live album, Tokyo Dome Live in Concert, was released Tuesday. It collects performances from the Tokyo stop on the band’s 2012-13 tour. Further reissues are planned for later this year.