Video: Alice Cooper Roasts Dee Snider at Revolver/Guitar World Rock & Roll Roast

On January 24, Revolver and Guitar World teamed up to host the 2nd Annual Rock & Roll Roast at the Grove in Anaheim, California.

The event honored Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, who withstood a barrage of barbs and one-liners from a slew of rockers and comedians, including the legendary Alice Cooper, who apparently is a bit of both! Cooper roasted Snider via a video made just for the occasion, and you can check it out below.

There will be more videos coming your way, of course! Look for a new video from the Rock & Roll Roast of Dee Snider every day this week.

The event, which was presented by Peavey Electronics and sponsored by Epiphone and Monster Energy Drink, featured sets by Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde (last year's Roast honoree), Scott Ian, comedian Jim Norton, That Metal Show co-hosts Jim Florentine and Eddie Trunk, Lita Ford, comedian Craig Gass and Snider's son, actor and comedian Shane Snider.

The event also included video roasts by Cooper, Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho, Donald Trump, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Sebastian Bach, Steel Panther, Playboy Playmate Brande Roderick and others.

On the night of the Roast, fans followed the action via Twitter (#DEEROAST) and watched the event live on AXS TV. Proceeds from the event benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit organization of The Recording Academy that provides financial assistance and addiction recovery resources to music people in need.

To read more about the Roast — and to see a red carpet photo gallery and video by Fuse — check out our day-after wrap-up story, which features some of the best one-liners from the event.