“I think people pay for their biases – people will pay more to reinforce the incorrect opinions that they already have”: Jason Isbell on why Mexican-made guitars should not be underestimated
Isbell recently released two Mexican-made acoustics with Martin, based on a 1940 Martin 0-17 that he used across the entirety of his latest album, Foxes In The Snow
While certain players are particular about where their guitars are manufactured, Americana star Jason Isbell is the total opposite. In fact, he's taking a stand in favor of “Made in Mexico” guitars – particularly as he has recently collaborated with Martin's Mexico factory on the Jason Isbell 0-17 and 0-10E Retro acoustic guitars.
“Working with somebody like Martin makes that a whole lot easier,” he tells Guitar.com. “Because they have a big skilled workforce. And I think the guitar builders in Mexico get a bad rap.
“I worked with Fender on a Telecaster that was made in Mexico. And they did a great job on that guitar. I think it was the first double-bound Tele that they had made in the factory, and they knocked it out of the park. Those are great guitars!”
Isbell goes on to say that part of the conversation lies in “bias.”
“I think people pay for their biases too sometimes,” he asserts. “Not necessarily with Martin, but with a lot of companies. I think people will pay more to reinforce the incorrect opinions that they already have.”
And if you’re one of those guitar players who are particular about where their guitar is made, well, think again. According to Isbell, his Road Series signatures are a real eye-opener, as he insists the premium Jason Isbell 0-17 – which serves as a replica of the 1940 Martin 0-17 he used all across his latest album, Foxes In The Snow – is more than the real deal.
“I don’t think anybody could have done a better job on a guitar at that price point at making it reminiscent of the pre-war Martin, for sure. It definitely has that vibe to it. I could take this Mexican-made version out and play it on tour and nobody would know the difference,” he concludes.
Isbell's statements echo Paul Reed Smith's take on guitar building – that, essentially, he doesn’t think that where a guitar is made truly matters.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
