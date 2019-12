Video: Brande Roderick Roasts Dee Snider at Revolver/Guitar World Rock & Roll Roast

On January 24, Revolver and Guitar World teamed up to host the 2nd Annual Rock & Roll Roast at the Grove in Anaheim, California.

The event honored Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, who withstood a barrage of barbs and one-liners from a slew of rockers and comedians — and actress and 2001 Playboy Playmate of the Year Brande Roderick, who created a roast video just for the occasion. You can check it out below.

The event, which was presented by Peavey Electronics and sponsored by Epiphone and Monster Energy Drink, featured live roasts by Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde (last year's Roast honoree), Scott Ian, comedian Jim Norton, That Metal Show co-hosts Jim Florentine and Eddie Trunk, Lita Ford, comedian Craig Gass and Snider's son, actor and comedian Shane Snider.

The evening also included video roasts by Roderick, Donald Trump, Sebastian Bach, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Alice Cooper, Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho, Donald Trump, Steel Panther and others. Check out RELATED CONTENT (above left, right below the photo) for our other Roast videos!

On the night of the Roast, fans followed the action via Twitter (#DEEROAST) and watched the event live on AXS TV. Proceeds from the event benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit organization of The Recording Academy that provides financial assistance and addiction recovery resources to music people in need.

To read more about the Roast — and to see a red carpet photo gallery and video by Fuse — check out our day-after wrap-up story, which features some of the best one-liners from the event.