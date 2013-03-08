Video: Dave Grohl, Josh Homme and Trent Reznor Perform "Mantra"

Dave Grohl's new album, Sound City: Real To Reel, won't be released until next week, but you can check out one of the tracks, an instrumental called "Mantra," in the video below.

The video, which was posted to YouTube yesterday, shows Grohl (in drumming mode) in his studio with two members of his Sound City Players ensemble, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme on bass and Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor on keyboards.

Sound City: Real To Reel will be out March 12, courtesy of Roswell Records (Listen to the entire album here). The album is the soundtrack to the Sound City documentary, which is already available. For more information, check out the film's website, soundcitymovie.com.

Grohl's Sound City Players will perform at SXSW March 14.