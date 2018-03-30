Watch Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck Perform "Layla" in 1983

Thirty-five years ago, a series of talent-heavy events, dubbed the ARMS Charity Concerts, helped raise large wads of cash for multiple sclerosis research. The first show took place September 20, 1983, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, followed by a few subsequent concerts, including three sold-out performances at northern California's Cow Palace on December 3.

But the original show at the Albert Hall was the most impressive, at least in terms of talent/fame per square inch. Take the clip above, for instance. It features Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck on stage at the same time, performing "Layla," an already-classic Derek and the Dominos tune written by Clapton and drummer Jim Gordon. The all-star band is rounded out by the Rolling Stones' Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood, plus Kenney Jones, Paul Rodgers, Chris Stainton, Ray Cooper, Andy Fairweather Low and other luminaries (and a few semi-luminaries). And is that drummer Simon Phillips back there somewhere? I think it is...

Below, you can watch Joe Cocker perform one of his 1968 singles, "With a Little Help from My Friends"; below that, you'll see Lane belting out "Goodnight, Irene" with Page (and his B-bender-equipped Telecaster), Beck, Clapton and Wood trading solos in New York City on December 9.

The idea for the concert was envisaged by Lane, former bassist for the Small Faces and the Faces, himself a casualty of multiple sclerosis.