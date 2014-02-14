Video: Gibson Pulls Broken-Guitar Prank at 2014 Winter NAMM Show

Gibson was in a pranky mood at this year's Winter NAMM Show.

You might remember the video we posted last week, where Gibson stuck a new Gibson Double Diamond series guitar into an empty display space in the Fender room. If not, you can refresh your memory here.

For this latest prank video, which was posted February 10, Gibson built a Double Diamond replica guitar that easily falls apart. Prank victims include Christopher Lloyd (as in Christopher Lloyd the actor from Taxi, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock and Back to the Future), plus the Vim Dicta, Tyler Ward and Alex G.

The clip was filmed in the "back stage" area at the Gibson room at NAMM — the sort of place where'd you expect to see well-known actors, etc.

Enjoy and/or tell us what you think of the prank!