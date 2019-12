Here's a video that tells you how to use your iPad to record electric guitar or bass using the Behringer UCG102.

It's a guitar-to-USB interface that allows you to jam and record with killer modeling amps and effects, and it is compatible with Apple's iPad and iPad 2.

The video explains it all and shows you how to hook them up to record your tracks.

For more info, visit Behringer's webpage about the UCG102.