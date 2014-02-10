Video: Iron Horse Perform Bluegrass Version of Metallica's "Enter Sandman"

Below, check out a video of an Alabama bluegrass band named Iron Horse covering Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

The track is from the band's latest album, Fade to Bluegrass: The Bluegrass Tribute to Metallica, which was released in mid-October 2013 by CMH Records.

Here's some info from the press material:

"Metallica’s thundering drums, heart-pounding guitars and anguished vocals tell the story of people lost in the hustle of modern society. Bluegrass music sings the tale of people stuck between heaven and hell, the farm and the city and love and hate.

"In many ways, Metallica and bluegrass are brothers, one raised in the urban jungle and the other in the country. So what happens when these two estranged siblings get together? Here's the answer. Banjo and mandolin replace electric guitars, and high lonesome harmonies soar in place of growling vocals to create a surprising and moving tribute."

What's truly satisfying is that this is a convincing bluegrass performance with some fine playing by everyone in the band (Note: The guitar solo starts at 1:50) and powerful vocals. These guys are the real deal, and this is not some slapped-together "cute" tribute album.

For more about the album, visit cmhrecords.com. For more about Iron Horse, visit ironhorsebluegrass.com.

Fade to Bluegrass: The Bluegrass Tribute to Metallica Track Listing: