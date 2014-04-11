Video: Joan Jett and Nirvana Members Perform "Smells Like Teen Spirit" at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

As we've reported, all four original members of Kiss were on hand last night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

But that was only one of the highlights of the action-packed night.

At midnight, rocker Joan Jett took the stage with the surviving members of Nirvana, and the quartet dived head first into "Smells Like Teen Spirit." The Nirvana gang — Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Krist Novoselic — hadn't performed a Kurt Cobain-written song together since their troubled frontman killed himself in 1994.

But there was more: After Jett's performance, Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon joined the band for "Aneurysm" and Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) sang "Lithium." The Nirvana segment of the show closed with Lorde's emotional version of "All Apologies."

You can check out a video of Jett and the Nirvana members below.