January is "gear month" in the music industry — when manufacturers and retailers gather at the annual Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, to show and sell what's new for the coming year.

With NAMM in the air, the Fender Custom Shop released its 2013 Custom Collection last week (Check it out here). It consists of eight new guitars and two new basses.

This week, Fender has posted a new video, "A Look Inside the Fender Custom Shop," to its official YouTube page, and you can check it out below. It gives you a solid idea of the work that goes into each Fender Custom Shop model.

For another inside look at the Fender Custom Shop, check out this feature by our sister publication, Guitar Aficionado magazine.

For more about the Fender Custom Shop, visit fender.com/custom-shop.