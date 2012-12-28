Fender Custom Shop Unveils 2013 Custom Collection: Eight Guitars, Two Basses

The Fender Custom Shop’s 2013 Custom Collection presents some of its most sophisticated and meticulously crafted product offerings to date, including eight guitars and two basses.

The most distinctive features of each individual model are listed below.

2013 Custom Deluxe Stratocaster

Okume body with access heel and AAA flame maple veneer top in Faded Three-Color Sunburst, Candy Yellow, or Ebony Trans

Urethane-finished AAA flame maple neck with a mid-’60s oval "C" back shape

Dark rosewood or one-piece maple fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

Custom Shop Fat ’50s pickups with five-way pickup switch and modern Strat wiring

Chrome hardware with pearl button tuners

2013 Custom Deluxe Telecaster

• Ash body with access heel, top and rear contour and AAA flame maple veneer top in Faded Three-Color Sunburst, Candy Yellow, or Ebony Trans

• Urethane-finished AAA flame maple neck with a mid-’60s oval "C" back shape

• Dark rosewood or one-piece maple fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

• Twisted Tele pickups with three-way switching and custom wiring and Greasebucket™ tone circuit

• Chrome hardware with pearl button tuners

• Research Special Division (RSD)-designed bridge

2013 Closet Classic Stratocaster Pro

• Lightweight ash body available in Black, Faded Three-Color Sunburst, and White Blonde

• Nitrocellulose lacquer finish

• Quartersawn maple neck with early-’60s C back shape

• Dark rosewood or one-piece maple fretboard with 22 6105 frets

• Custom Shop Fat ’50s pickups with five-way pickup switching

• Locking tuners

2013 Closet Classic Telecaster Pro

• Lightweight ash body available in Black, Faded Three-Color Sunburst, and White Blonde

• Nitrocellulose lacquer finish

• Quartersawn maple neck with a mid-’60s oval "C" back shape

• Dark rosewood or one-piece maple fretboard with 22 6105 frets

• Twisted Tele pickups with three-way pickup switching and Custom Tele wiring

• Greasebucket tone circuit

• RSD-designed bridge

2013 Closet Classic Precision Bass Pro

• Premium alder with Black nitrocellulose lacquer finish

• One-piece quartersawn maple neck with a 1960 Oval "C" back shape and 20 frets

• Two Seymour Duncan Stacked 1951 P Bass® pickups with Vintage Jazz Bass® wiring

• Vintage-style reverse tuners

• Dual volume controls and master tone control

• RSD-designed high mass bridge

1972 Closet Classic Telecaster Custom

• Lightweight ash body with Black urethane finish and comfortable belly-cut contour

• Maple neck with a 1969 "U" back shape

• Round-lam maple fingerboard with 21 6105 frets

• "Wide-Range" Humbucking (neck) and Twisted Tele (bridge) pickups with Custom Tele wiring

• Nickel hardware with vintage-style bridge

• Original three-bolt neck-joint design with Micro Tilt

1951 Relic Precision Bass

• Slab ash body in Aged Lake Placid Blue, Melon Candy or Candy Tangerine with nitrocellulose lacquer finish

• One-piece quartersawn maple neck with a ’51 P Bass "U" Back Shape and 20 frets

• Custom-wound Seymour Duncan® Stacked Precision Bass pickup

• Gold anodized pickguard

• Gold hardware

1952 Relic Telecaster

• Lightweight ash body in Aged Lake Placid Blue, Melon Candy or Candy Tangerine with nitrocellulose lacquer finish

• One-piece maple with a 10/56 large "V" back shape and 21 frets

• Twisted Tele pickups

• Gold anodized pickguard

• Gold hardware

1956 Relic Stratocaster

• Lightweight ash body in Aged Placid Blue, Melon Candy or Candy Tangerine with nitrocellulose lacquer finish

• One-piece maple neck with a 10/56 large "V" back shape and 21 frets

• Custom Shop Fat ’50s pickups

• Gold anodized pickguard

• Gold hardware

1959 Relic Esquire

• Alder body in Faded Three-Color Sunburst

• Maple neck with a mid-’60s oval "C" back shape

• Dark rosewood fingerboard with 21 6105 frets

• Twisted Tele pickups

• Modern Tele wiring with Eldred Esquire Modification

• Greasebucket tone circuit

• Three-ply parchment pickguard

• Nickel Hardware

All models include case and certificate for authenticity. For more information, visit fendercustomshop.com.