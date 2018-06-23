Megadeth, Slash, Zakk Wylde, Jason Newsted, Vinnie Paul and David Draiman Perform Thin Lizzy's "Cold Sweat"

A few years back, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Chris Broderick and David Ellefson were joined by a host of famous friends, when their Gigantour rolled into Dallas, Texas.

Above, you can check out a fan-filmed video of Mustaine and Broderick with Slash, Zakk Wylde, Jason Newsted, Vinnie Paul and David Draiman, as they tear through "Cold Sweat," a Thin Lizzy cover. The song, which was written by John Sykes and Phil Lynott, turned out to be a great choice for all the guitarists involved, giving each one some time to let loose.