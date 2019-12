The guys over at MetallicaTV — Metallica's official YouTube channel — have posted some behind-the-scenes footage from the band's March 20 show at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru.

The new video, which you can check out below, includes footage of the band warming up in the tuning room. It also shows the actual performances of "The Four Horsemen" and "Whiplash" from the show.

If you like what you hear, you can download the entire March 20 Lima show at LiveMetallica.com.