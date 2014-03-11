And now, from the people who brought you "Video: Paul Gilbert Shreds on Stand-Up Bass," here's "Video: Paul Gilbert Shreds on Electric Mandolin"!

The video — the latest clip to be posted on Gilbert's YouTube page — is a promo for Guitarfest in Chile, where Gilbert is a headliner.

The event is scheduled for April 12 in Valparaiso, Chile.

In the video, the Racer X/Mr. Big guitarist starts off on the mandolin and eventually switches to his signature Ibanez guitar to continue shredding.

It's funny how both instruments sound exactly the same, isn't it? We're pretty sure he's not really playing the mandolin, but he does a convincing job of faking it.

For more information about this year's Guitarfest, visit guitarfest.cl.

Gilbert also is hosting the G4 Experience in August, which he describes as, "more than a show, more than a seminar, more than a backstage pass." Attendees will give you inspiration and ideas that'll keep you playing guitar for years. Those who have attended Gilbert's Great Guitar Escape camp know he puts everything into making these camps into unforgettable events.

Gilbert will be performing, teaching and offering everyone who attends a chance to jam with him. For the G4 Experience, Gilbert will team up with Joe Satriani, Andy Timmons and Mike Kenneally.

For more about the G4 Experience, visit g4experience.com.

)