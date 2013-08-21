Video: Paul Riario Demos Guitar Jam Tracks App by Ninebuzz

In the video below, Guitar World's Paul Riario demos the Guitar Jam Tracks app by Ninebuzz.

From Ninebuzz:

Practice jamming, learning the pentatonic scale and soloing to five great-sounding jam tracks in the keys of A, B, C, D, E, F and G — right from your iPhone or iPad!

The easy-to-read scale charts show you exactly where to put your fingers to start sounding like a pro. See for yourself why thousands of guitarists love jam tracks!

For more information about Guitar Jam Tracks and Ninebuzz, visit ninebuzz.com.