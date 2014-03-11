Video: Slash in the Studio — Ernie Ball's 'Real to Reel with Slash,' Volume 2

Ernie Ball's new online series, Real to Reel with Slash, debuted February 25 on Slash's official YouTube channel.

Part 2 of the series, which you can watch below, shows Slash & Co. — better known as "Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators" — hard at work at a studio in Los Angeles working on their next album.

Each clip in the series showcases a behind-the-scenes peek at the band's sessions. This episode puts the focus on Todd Kerns, who talks about recording bass for the album. You can check out Part 1 right here.

Stay tuned for the next episode and continuing news about the upcoming album.

)