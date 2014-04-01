Video: Yngwie Malmsteen Performs on 'That Metal Show'

As you can see in the video below, the latest edition of VH1 Classic's That Metal Show featured none other than Yngwie Malmsteen.

Malmsteen, who performed the role of the show's house band, launched into his patented riffs as the program went in and out of commercial breaks.

He also paused to discuss his signature Fender Strat and new line of Fender accessories (including strings, which the audience took home for free) and provided a full three-minute performance near the end of the broadcast (Jump to 41:10 in the video).

The episode also featured the Winery Dogs — Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy and Billy Sheehan — and Hellyeah’s Vinnie Paul, none of whom performed.

Thanks to the wonders of the internet, you can watch the complete episode below!

