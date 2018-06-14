Violent Life Violent Death Premiere "Backbiter" Guitar Playthrough

Today, we've teamed up with North Carolina-based metal group Violent Life Violent Death to premiere the playthrough video for their song, "Backbiter."

The video features guitarist Josheph Benham taking you through the bludgeoning song's guitar part piece by piece. You can check it out above.

"This was the first song that was written after the release of our debut album, V-EP, so I really wanted to take something in vein of our faster material off that record, but with a bit more of an aggressive edge to it," Benham told Guitar World. "I find my LTD EC-1000 Deluxe to be the perfect guitar for the type of riffing we do. Something about its fat neck makes me feel right at home."

"Backbiter" is taken from the band's brutal upcoming album, Come, Heavy Breath, which is set for a June 29 release. You can preorder it right here.

