Watch 14-Year-Old Taz Niederauer Play the National Anthem at a Devils Game

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer rang in his 14th birthday in a decidedly cool way: he got to play the National Anthem at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center before a Devils-Flyers game.

Actually, Taz didn't turn 14 until Thursday, but, hey—who's counting?

Taz, who has been featured on GuitarWorld.com several times, is a veteran of Broadway's School of Rock: The Musical and has been playing guitar for most of his life. He has played with Slash, Gregg Allman, Buddy Guy, Stevie Nicks, Doug Wimbish, Eric McFadden, Fishbone's John Norwood Fisher, Dweezil Zappa and many more.

Check out the clip below.