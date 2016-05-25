Trending

Watch AC/DC (with Axl Rose) Play "Touch Too Much" for First Time in 37 Years

AC/DC have mostly stuck to the script during their current European tour with Axl Rose on vocals. However, this past Sunday night in Prague, they busted out a true surprise, performing the classic Highway to Hell track “Touch Too Much” live for the first time since 1979.

Here's their entire set from Sunday night:

  • Rock or Bust
  • Shoot to Thrill
  • Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be
  • Back in Black
  • Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder
  • Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
  • Rock 'n' Roll Damnation
  • Thunderstruck
  • High Voltage
  • Rock 'n' Roll Train
  • Hells Bells
  • Given the Dog a Bone
  • Dog Eat Dog
  • If You Want Blood (You've Got It)
  • Sin City
  • You Shook Me All Night Long
  • Shot Down in Flames
  • Have a Drink on Me
  • T.N.T.
  • Whole Lotta Rosie
  • Let There Be Rock

ENCORE

Highway to Hell
Touch Too Much
For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)