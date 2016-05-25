Watch AC/DC (with Axl Rose) Play "Touch Too Much" for First Time in 37 Years

AC/DC have mostly stuck to the script during their current European tour with Axl Rose on vocals. However, this past Sunday night in Prague, they busted out a true surprise, performing the classic Highway to Hell track “Touch Too Much” live for the first time since 1979.
Here's their entire set from Sunday night:
- Rock or Bust
- Shoot to Thrill
- Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be
- Back in Black
- Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder
- Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
- Rock 'n' Roll Damnation
- Thunderstruck
- High Voltage
- Rock 'n' Roll Train
- Hells Bells
- Given the Dog a Bone
- Dog Eat Dog
- If You Want Blood (You've Got It)
- Sin City
- You Shook Me All Night Long
- Shot Down in Flames
- Have a Drink on Me
- T.N.T.
- Whole Lotta Rosie
- Let There Be Rock
ENCORE
Highway to Hell
Touch Too Much
For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)