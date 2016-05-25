Watch AC/DC (with Axl Rose) Play "Touch Too Much" for First Time in 37 Years

AC/DC have mostly stuck to the script during their current European tour with Axl Rose on vocals. However, this past Sunday night in Prague, they busted out a true surprise, performing the classic Highway to Hell track “Touch Too Much” live for the first time since 1979.

Here's their entire set from Sunday night:

Rock or Bust

Shoot to Thrill

Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be

Back in Black

Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

Rock 'n' Roll Damnation

Thunderstruck

High Voltage

Rock 'n' Roll Train

Hells Bells

Given the Dog a Bone

Dog Eat Dog

If You Want Blood (You've Got It)

Sin City

You Shook Me All Night Long

Shot Down in Flames

Have a Drink on Me

T.N.T.

Whole Lotta Rosie

Let There Be Rock

ENCORE

Highway to Hell

Touch Too Much

For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)