Watch Ana Popovic’s Sultry Video for “You Got the Love”

Belgrade-born guitarist Ana Popovic released her triple-album Trilogy on May 20. The record, her most ambitious yet, presents 23 blues, jazz and funk tunes and features guest appearances by Joe Bonamassa, pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph and many others.

One of the album highlights is her take on “You Got the Love,” the 1974 track by Rufus featuring Chaka Khan.

“I’ve always wanted to do a rock take on that song, but I didn’t want any background singers or any horns to help me out,” Popvic tells us. “It’s just guitar playing the melody underneath the singing along with bass and drums. That’s it.”

Trilogy is available via AnaPopvic.com and iTunes, where you can purchase Volume 1, Volume 2 and Volume 3.