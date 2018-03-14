Watch Buddy Guy Play Jimi Hendrix's "Red House" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Last night, Buddy Guy—with the Experience Hendrix Band in tow—stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! While he was there, he performed a blistering version of Hendrix's 1967 track, "Red House." You can watch the performance above.

Guy was there to promote the new Jimi Hendrix album, Both Sides of the Sky, which came out last Friday. The album features 10 previously unreleased tracks, recordings by the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Band of Gypsys, plus guest appearances from Stephen Stills and Johnny Winter. It was produced by Janie Hendrix, John McDermott and Eddie Kramer, who served as the recording engineer on every album Hendrix made during his lifetime.

“He was so creative, especially everything he did with the special effects," Guy told Guitar World back in 2016 about Hendrix. "He took it all to this other place, and he could really play. He was one of a kind.”

You can pick up a copy of Both Sides of the Sky here.