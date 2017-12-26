Watch a Catholic Priest Shred Tom Petty's "Runnin' Down a Dream"

A fascinating video has been making the rounds at Reddit over the past week.

It shows a group called Mr. Spankey and the Hipthrusters (who somehow are not a German hair metal band from the mid-Eighties) doing a hard-rocking cover of the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers classic, "Runnin' Down a Dream."

What immediately stands out though, is the band's guitarist, who lets loose with a mind-blowing, four-minute solo almost as soon as the video stars. The shredder—as it turns out—is a man by the name of Father Kenneth Petrie. And no, "Father" is not a nickname, Petrie is actually a man of the cloth.

"Approaching the Catholic Church in Braintree, Martin (Reid, the band's rhythm guitarist) and Tont (Mark Carroll, the band's lead singer) could hear the unmistakable sound of choir practice….but with a difference," the band explains on their website.

"Behind a glorious rendition of 'Amazing Grace' they could hear fantastic licks, picking and soloing on an electric guitar. After listening to such hits as 'Kumbaya' and 'Jerusalem,' Mr. Naylor (the band's bassist) took one look at the others, who both nodded in agreement," the origin story continues. "They’d found their man, Father Kenneth Petrie, or as we know him, The Right Reverend Kenny. All it took to secure his services was a small commitment to attend Mass for a month and never to convert to any other beliefs."

You can watch the amazing video above.

For more on the band, you can stop by their website.