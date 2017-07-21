Watch Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington Perform "Hunger Strike" in 2008

Yesterday, the music world was stunned by the tragic death of Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park.

The gut-wrenching circumstances of his death – he reportedly hanged himself – and how shocking it was, can't help but bring to mind the music world's most recent sudden loss, that of Chris Cornell in May.

Bennington and Cornell were incredibly close friends. Bennington was the godfather of Cornell's children, and he sang Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at Cornell's funeral two months ago.

Cornell toured with Linkin Park in 2008, and during these shows, Bennington would often join Cornell onstage for a reindition of Temple of the Dog's grunge classic, "Hunger Strike." "Hunger Strike" itself is a tribute to Andy Wood of Mother Love Bone, and seeing Cornell and Bennington duet on it today is an eerie, albeit moving experience.

You can watch one of these duets below.