(Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the massively popular rock band Linkin Park, has died at the age of 41.

According to a report by TMZ, the singer hanged himself at a Palos Verdes Estates residence in L.A. County.

Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life and career. He was married and is survived by six children.

More on this story as it develops.