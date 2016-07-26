Watch Corey Taylor Curse Out and Eject Rude Slipknot Fan

(Image credit: The Interwebs)

What’s up with fans these days? As we reported yesterday, someone spit on Slayer’s Tom Araya during the band’s show at Comic-Con last week.

Now we learn that an audience member reportedly flipped off Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, enraging the singer and getting tossed out of the venue.

Taylor and the group were performing a gig in Toronto on July 19 when the fan apparently began taunting the singer.

In a video of the incident, Taylor can be seen pointing at the audience member and saying, “You don’t show me shit, you little pussy,” then alternately pointing at him and jerking his thumb.

Apparently security got the message and ejected the man and his date. “Bye-bye, bitch,” Taylor says in the video.

Afterward, Taylor took to Twitter to explain what happened. Though it was originally reported that he’d had a woman tossed out of the gig, Taylor set the record straight.

One attendee visited Slipknot’s Reddit page to say the fan was insulting Taylor and flipping him off. Another reader claimed the man was attacking others in the crowd.

This isn’t the first time in recent days that Taylor has gone off on a rude audience member. Earlier this month he smacked a phone out of the hand of a fan who was texting during Slipknot’s show.

“I see it every once in a while,” Taylor told radio station WRIF in 2014. “People don’t do it so much at our shows, and if they do, they do it from quite a ways back, because I empty whole water bottles into people as soon as I see them staring at their phone or tweeting or whatever.”