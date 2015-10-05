Watch Eddie Van Halen Shred at Van Halen’s Hollywood Bowl Tour Finale — Video

Last night marked the end of Van Halen’s 2015 North American tour, and the band made sure it was a night to remember.

They took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl for two nights, October 2 and 4, returning to Los Angeles, where they kicked off the tour on March 30 with a performance on Hollywood Boulevard that was broadcast on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

As always, the highlight of the show was Eddie Van Halen shredding extensively for close to 10 minutes at one point. You can watch his fretboard pyrotechnics in the fan-shot video below. It also includes the band’s segue into “You Really Got Me,” the early Kinks hit that they covered on their 1978 self-titled debut.

Enjoy!